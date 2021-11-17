35:57

Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 Food insecurity in America; Annie Leibovitz talks ‘Wonderland’; Actor Alan Ruck dishes on 3rd season of ‘Succession’

35:58

Monday, Nov 15, 2021 Explaining the supply-chain problem at the ports; Stock tips for starters; Broadcaster debuts NHL sportswear line for women

35:22

Friday, Nov 12, 2021 Judge in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial acknowledges 'intentional discrimination'; How penguins are being affected by climate change in Antarctica; ‘An Ice Wine Christmas’

35:31

Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 Honoring heroes: ‘They Called Us Lucky’; Actress Marisol Nichols on flight to eradicate human trafficking; Honoring the godfather of go-go

34:51

Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 Climate change and national security; ‘When can I expect authorization for my 2-year-old to get the vaccine?’; Country music band Old Dominion performs ‘No hard feelings’

35:57

Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 State lawmakers elect Dearborn’s 1st Arab American mayor; ‘Don’t choose extinction’; Will Smith gets candid in new memoir, ‘Will’

35:42

Monday, Nov 08, 2021 $1-trillion victory; Deadly concert stampede; Turkey trot prep

35:58

Friday, Nov 05, 2021 International flights to US increasing 338%; Climate activist creates platform for youth to combat climate change; Country sensation Darius Rucker talks new theater tour

35:47

Thursday, Nov 04, 2021 How to combat the climate catastrophe; In the name of women; Dominican superstar talks ‘Everybody loves Natti’

35:47

Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021 Georgia secretary of state on his new book, ‘Integrity Counts’; ‘Sopranos’ stars dish on new book based on iconic TV series; ‘Christmas vs. The Walters’

35:45

Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 All eyes on close governor’s race in Virginia; Honoring lost loved ones on Dia de los Muertos; Retired FBI employee becomes school bus driver

35:47