Monday, Dec 20, 2021 Fighting food waste and global hunger; Flight attendant union leader talks unruly passengers, holiday travel and more; Santa and the importance of representation

Friday, Dec 17, 2021 Kel Mitchell talks new devotional book; Crowd-pleasing holiday dinner; Gift of life

Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 Drive for diversity: NASCAR’s push for inclusion; Brothers crossing the country for a cause; How to make chocolatier Jacques Torres’ holiday bourbon bonbons

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 Extraordinary traveling siblings; Author Dorie Clark talks new strategy book 'The Long Game'; Sock company raises awareness about Down syndrome and disabilities

Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 Bond of sisterhood; Actress Carrie-Anne Moss dishes on new film, 'The Matrix Resurrection'; Supply chain leader talks managing online sales during holidays

Monday, Dec 13, 2021 Ricki Lake talks new Christmas movie; Hospitals grapple with latest surge in COVID-19 cases; National Guard assisting with recovery from devastating tornadoes

Friday, Dec 10, 2021 Bernie Williams and Jordin Sparks talk new song; Latest on COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot; Author shares message of hope and healing

Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 Senate votes to overturn Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate; Conversation with CDC’s director, Rochelle Walensky; Norah Jones dishes on new holiday music

Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in 21 US states; Tips for controlling holiday stress; Kal Penn on new film ‘Hot mess holiday’

Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 Ranking member of House Homeland Security Committee talks crime wave; Fun and unique gift ideas for the holidays; Marie Osmond dishes on release of new album

Monday, Dec 06, 2021 Omicron variant confirmed in 17 states across the US; Creating financial habits to upgrade your life; Becky G dishes on new talk show

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 California health official discusses omicron ahead of holidays; Tips for understanding your needs and setting healthy limits; Julie Bowen dishes on new film, ‘Mixtape’

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 New York City preparing for omicron variant amidst rising COVID-19 cases; Answering kids' COVID-19 questions; Roman Griffin Davis talks ‘Silent Night’

