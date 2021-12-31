Skip to Content
-
S2E332Friday, December 31, 2021
Matteo Bocelli performs ‘Solo’; DCappella sings ‘Deck The Halls’; Straight No Chaser performs 'Auld Lang Syne'
NR | 12.31.21 | 36:18 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:38
35:48
35:43
35:02
35:43
35:57
35:53
35:56
35:27
35:58
35:53
35:48
34:08
35:53
35:59
35:49
35:52
35:55
35:46
GMA3: What You Need to KnowDecember 2021Friday, December 31, 2021