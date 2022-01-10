35:58

Friday, Jan 07, 2022 Marine finds new way to be of service; Pastor talks developing and empowering leaders in the Latino community; Gary Gulman talks new comedy tour, Born on 3rd Base

36:06

Thursday, Jan 06, 2022 Jan. 6 recollections; Congressman Adam Kinzinger talks House insurrection investigation; ‘At what age should I talk to my kids about current events?’

35:53

Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 Stacey Abrams talks new children’s book 'Stacey’s Extraordinary Words'; At-home COVID-19 tests in high demand as virus surges; Elementary educator uses her disability to teach inclusion

36:13

Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 Andra Day talks new documentary film ‘Eggs Over Easy’; Pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge; Getting essential school supplies to students in need

35:48