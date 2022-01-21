Skip to Content
-
S2E347Friday, January 21, 2022
Crowds gather for rare snowy owl; Maine town elects country's 1st Somali mayor; From inmate to Nike executive
NR | 01.21.22 | 35:53 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:53
35:32
35:58
35:43
35:43
35:58
35:53
35:58
35:48
35:58
36:06
35:53
36:13
35:48
GMA3: What You Need to KnowJanuary 2022Friday, January 21, 2022