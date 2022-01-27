35:46

Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 Preparing for war; How to overcome the mental health stigma; Ming-Na Wen dishes on new Disney+ series

36:12

Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022 Barber using haircuts to change community; Sen. Cory Booker talks about America’s challenges; Social media star Alex Warren talks new reality series 'Hype House'

35:07

Monday, Jan 24, 2022 From cardio classes to events of the heart; Tips on dealing with problematic coworkers; Alfonso Herrera on final season of ‘Ozark’

35:53

Friday, Jan 21, 2022 Crowds gather for rare snowy owl; Maine town elects country's 1st Somali mayor; From inmate to Nike executive

35:53

Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 High school junior helps hungry families; Voting rights bill blocked; Remembering an icon

35:32

Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022 Rep. Cori Bush talks battle over voting rights and more; Inspiring others to get up and dance; Roy Wood Jr. talks new comedy special

35:58

Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 Senate to debate voting rights legislation Tuesday; Practicing stoic parenting to help kids thrive; Minnesota Mom writes book in honor of deceased daughter

35:43

Monday, Jan 17, 2022 Protecting voter's rights; How soon can I get a vaccine/booster after COVID-19 infection?; The cup of joe for a good cause

35:43

Friday, Jan 14, 2022 Magic gives back; Leading epidemiologist gives update on omicron surge; 'When will COVID-19 cases will start to go down?'

35:58

Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 Biden calls for changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills; A specialty brand making a tasty and popular pandemic treat; Jonathan Bennett talks new comedy, 'Potato Dreams of America'

35:53

Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022 Olympian gets big boost from best friend; Does having your booster vaccine mean you're fully vaccinated?; Boston public schools superintendent talks COVID-19

35:58

Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 Biden to make major speech on voting rights; Paying it forward: The American dream; Easy food swaps to help you lose those added holiday pounds

35:48

Monday, Jan 10, 2022 Clint Black talks new family tour; How to achieve financial independence; Latina jeweler helps empower girls in foster care

35:58

Friday, Jan 07, 2022 Marine finds new way to be of service; Pastor talks developing and empowering leaders in the Latino community; Gary Gulman talks new comedy tour, Born on 3rd Base

36:06

Thursday, Jan 06, 2022 Jan. 6 recollections; Congressman Adam Kinzinger talks House insurrection investigation; ‘At what age should I talk to my kids about current events?’

35:53

Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 Stacey Abrams talks new children’s book 'Stacey’s Extraordinary Words'; At-home COVID-19 tests in high demand as virus surges; Elementary educator uses her disability to teach inclusion

36:13

Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 Andra Day talks new documentary film ‘Eggs Over Easy’; Pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge; Getting essential school supplies to students in need

35:48