S2E352Friday, January 28, 2022
Barenaked Ladies lead singer dishes on new music; Justice Stephen Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement; Power of creative thinking
NR | 01.28.22 | 35:57 | CC

GMA3: What You Need to KnowJanuary 2022Friday, January 28, 2022