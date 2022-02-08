Skip to Content
-
S2E359Tuesday, February 8, 2022
'Hell Week' tragedy; Can COVID-19 cause hair loss?; What you need to know about the 2022 Academy Award nominations
NR | 02.08.22 | 35:12 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

34:55
35:41
33:15
35:52
35:51
GMA3: What You Need to KnowFebruary 2022Tuesday, February 8, 2022