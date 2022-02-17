35:46

Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022 Linsey Davis writes new children’s book; 1st woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston; Black designers fighting racism and other systemic industry problems

Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 The racial disparities of mortgage lending; Forming a wellness plan to fight off food cravings; Taissa Farmiga on her new drama series 'The Gilded Age'

Monday, Feb 14, 2022 Making an easy Valentine’s Day dinner; Rams beat Bengals in dramatic 23-20 victory in Los Angeles; TikTok star shares relationship advice

Friday, Feb 11, 2022 Olympian on her winning performance on the slopes; International Day of Women and Girls in Science; How to live with imperfections

Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 Karyn Parsons dishes on new children's book; Woman follows dreams of becoming food truck owner; Wendi McLendon-Covey dishes on 200th episode of 'The Goldbergs'

Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022 Turning tough times into triumph; Countdown to the big game; Yvette Nicole Brown talks new Disney Junior show

Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 'Hell Week' tragedy; Can COVID-19 cause hair loss?; What you need to know about the 2022 Academy Award nominations

Monday, Feb 07, 2022 Money Monday: How to save at the supermarket amid inflation; How to downsize and declutter your life; Can COVID-19 in asymptomatic patients still negatively impact their future health?

Friday, Feb 04, 2022 Flowers for dreams; American Heart Month; Larenz Tate dishes on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season finale

Thursday, Feb 03, 2022 Keeping kids safe from plastic; NFL coach Jennifer King breaks barriers; Joanna Garcia Swisher on the 2nd season of ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 Grief club; Charles Oakley reflects on career and talks new book, ‘The Last Enforcer’; Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin on their new film, ‘Single Black Female’

