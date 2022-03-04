S2E377Friday, March 4, 2022
US Navy's most historic ship gets 1st female commander; Developing story: Nuclear plant bombing; Sam Heughan talks new season of 'Outlander'
NR | 03.04.22 | 35:54 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
35:51
Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022International Women’s Day; COVID-19 effects on the brain; Paul Dano on playing iconic ‘Batman’ foe, the RiddlerNR
33:40
Monday, Mar 07, 2022The ‘Ivermectin’ debate; Money Monday: Tax returns; RZA and DJ Scratch talk new albumNR
34:58
Thursday, Mar 03, 2022Meet the 1st woman to lead Chrysler; Save the manatees; Arian Moayed dishes on new drama series, 'Inventing Anna'NR
35:49
Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022Teen diabetes activist honored at State of the Union address; State of the Union; Lecy Goranson talks new special episode of 'The Conners'NR
35:25
Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022Learning about business with recycled Mardi Gras beads; EU officials walk out on Russian foreign minister at UN conference; Taylor Schilling talks 'Pam and Tommy'NR