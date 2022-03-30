S2E395Wednesday, March 30, 2022
NYC health commissioner talks BA.2 subvariant; The power of paint; Maurice Brenard dishes on the longest-running scripted drama on TV
NR | 03.30.22 | 36:05 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
35:09
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022Matt Damon on the worth of water; Russia to reduce military activity; Dominique Fishback on her new series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'NR
35:39
Monday, Mar 28, 2022Will Smith hits Chris Rock in heated on stage moment; Money Monday: Affirm integration; Ohio State University Spidey reveals identityNR
34:24
Friday, Mar 25, 2022Makeup and hairstyling team talk Oscar nomination for ‘Coming 2 America’; Women behind the lens: costume design; Biden in Poland to assess growing humanitarian crisisNR
35:46
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall: 'I think the Ukrainians can win this war.'; Bestselling author Emmanuel Acho shares secrets to 'illogical' success; Women behind the lens: 'The Lost Daughter'NR
36:04
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022Women behind the lens: ‘Encanto’; 3.7 million more children living in poverty in the US: Columbia University; Will history be made at the Oscars this year?NR
36:00
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022Member of Senate Judiciary Committee talks historic Supreme Court hearings; Women behind the lens of ‘Licorice Pizza’; Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti talks new series, 'Life & Beth'NR
35:50
Monday, Mar 21, 202210 million Ukrainians displaced by Russian invasion; Tips on making money from what’s in your home; Nathan Lane talks hit drama ‘The Gilded Age’NR
36:06
Friday, Mar 18, 2022New uptick in US COVID-19 cases possible: Fauci; Finding joy in the journey; Brittany Snow dishes on new thriller, 'X'NR
35:55
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022Shaquille O'Neal talks 'The Queen of Basketball'; National Nutrition Month; Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds on acclaimed film, 'Belfast'NR
36:04
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022House Republicans talks Russia, historic inflation and more; A change of 'greenery'; Singer and author Mandisa shares a message of redemption in new bookNR
36:05
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022Getting girls into STEM with new book; Meet the 1st woman of color to become Under Secretary of Arms Control; Paul Feig on the key to comedyNR
35:04
Monday, Mar 14, 2022Russia widens assault with strike near Polish border; Breaking barriers in space; Inflation survival tipsNR
35:09
Friday, Mar 11, 2022FDA recalls infant formula; How to help the people of Ukraine; Dismantling fearNR
35:25
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022How to prepare for a major emergency; Major League Soccer teams up with Black-owned banks; Michael Yo dishes on new stand-up specialNR
36:05
Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022Congressman talks impact of Russia-Ukraine war on US; New mental health training; Sofia Carson dishes on debut albumNR
35:51
Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022International Women’s Day; COVID-19 effects on the brain; Paul Dano on playing iconic ‘Batman’ foe, the RiddlerNR
33:40
Monday, Mar 07, 2022The ‘Ivermectin’ debate; Money Monday: Tax returns; RZA and DJ Scratch talk new albumNR
35:54
Friday, Mar 04, 2022US Navy's most historic ship gets 1st female commander; Developing story: Nuclear plant bombing; Sam Heughan talks new season of 'Outlander'NR
34:58
Thursday, Mar 03, 2022Meet the 1st woman to lead Chrysler; Save the manatees; Arian Moayed dishes on new drama series, 'Inventing Anna'NR