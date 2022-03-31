NEW 36:05

Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022 NYC health commissioner talks BA.2 subvariant; The power of paint; Maurice Brenard dishes on the longest-running scripted drama on TV

NEW 35:09

Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022 Matt Damon on the worth of water; Russia to reduce military activity; Dominique Fishback on her new series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

NEW 35:39

Monday, Mar 28, 2022 Will Smith hits Chris Rock in heated on stage moment; Money Monday: Affirm integration; Ohio State University Spidey reveals identity

NEW 34:24

Friday, Mar 25, 2022 Makeup and hairstyling team talk Oscar nomination for ‘Coming 2 America’; Women behind the lens: costume design; Biden in Poland to assess growing humanitarian crisis

35:46

Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall: 'I think the Ukrainians can win this war.'; Bestselling author Emmanuel Acho shares secrets to 'illogical' success; Women behind the lens: 'The Lost Daughter'

36:04

Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 Women behind the lens: ‘Encanto’; 3.7 million more children living in poverty in the US: Columbia University; Will history be made at the Oscars this year?

36:00

Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022 Member of Senate Judiciary Committee talks historic Supreme Court hearings; Women behind the lens of ‘Licorice Pizza’; Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti talks new series, 'Life & Beth'

35:50

Monday, Mar 21, 2022 10 million Ukrainians displaced by Russian invasion; Tips on making money from what’s in your home; Nathan Lane talks hit drama ‘The Gilded Age’

36:06

Friday, Mar 18, 2022 New uptick in US COVID-19 cases possible: Fauci; Finding joy in the journey; Brittany Snow dishes on new thriller, 'X'

35:55

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 Shaquille O'Neal talks 'The Queen of Basketball'; National Nutrition Month; Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds on acclaimed film, 'Belfast'

36:04

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 House Republicans talks Russia, historic inflation and more; A change of 'greenery'; Singer and author Mandisa shares a message of redemption in new book

36:05

Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022 Getting girls into STEM with new book; Meet the 1st woman of color to become Under Secretary of Arms Control; Paul Feig on the key to comedy

35:04

Monday, Mar 14, 2022 Russia widens assault with strike near Polish border; Breaking barriers in space; Inflation survival tips

35:09

Friday, Mar 11, 2022 FDA recalls infant formula; How to help the people of Ukraine; Dismantling fear

35:25

Thursday, Mar 10, 2022 How to prepare for a major emergency; Major League Soccer teams up with Black-owned banks; Michael Yo dishes on new stand-up special

36:05

Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 Congressman talks impact of Russia-Ukraine war on US; New mental health training; Sofia Carson dishes on debut album

35:51

Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022 International Women’s Day; COVID-19 effects on the brain; Paul Dano on playing iconic ‘Batman’ foe, the Riddler

33:40

Monday, Mar 07, 2022 The ‘Ivermectin’ debate; Money Monday: Tax returns; RZA and DJ Scratch talk new album

35:54