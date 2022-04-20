Skip to Content
-
S2E410Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Eco-conscious travel gear on a mission to fight plastic pollution in the ocean; Milwaukee facing alarming rise in homicides; Gen Z candidates running for Congress for 1st time
NR | 04.20.22 | 36:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

35:50
NEW
35:24
35:55
35:08
35:05
33:33
34:49
36:05
35:04
36:00
34:29
34:59
35:36
GMA3: What You Need to KnowApril 2022Wednesday, April 20, 2022