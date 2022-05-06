35:20

Thursday, May 05, 2022 Kevin Hart talks new book, parenting and learning from his kids; AANHPI Heritage Month and the alarming rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes; Concussion signs and symptoms

36:00

Wednesday, May 04, 2022 ‘The Mice War’ teaching children new ways to get along; Growing fallout from Supreme Court leak; Inside look at America’s flower gateway

36:05

Tuesday, May 03, 2022 Author of ‘Yes We Will' celebrates Asian American heroes in book; Your voice your vote 2022; Moms in the workforce

35:19