Monday, May 23, 2022 War in Ukraine to enter its 4th month; Alabama pastor finds new calling; Jay Ellis on what makes 'Top Gun' sequel soar to new heights

Friday, May 20, 2022 New children’s book celebrates adoption; Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar talks abortion rights, domestic terrorism; Minister shares how to heal divisiveness in new book

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the Buffalo mass shooting; Viral foster mom gets big surprise on 'GMA3'; History, heritage and honky-tonk

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 From life in the foster system to lawyer and advocate; What is driving a nationwide increase in gun violence?; Actor Tyler James Williams talks, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 A recipe for success; Previewing the Midterm Elections; 'Stranger Things' actress talks fourth season of hit show

Monday, May 16, 2022 May is National Foster Care Month; Latest on deadly shooting in Buffalo; Actor Tom Blyth discusses new series

Friday, May 13, 2022 Teen woodworker donates profits to community; Abortion Rights Showdown; Actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo dishes on new legal drama

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Meet the dog sledding nurse; Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse discusses gun violence and western wildfires; Comedian Ali Wentworth talks about hilarious new book

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Frozen waffles made healthy; US inflation down slightly from 40-year high; “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu talks new season

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Historic $15M donation made to Bob Woodruff Foundation; President EMILY’s List talks fight over abortion rights; Michael Bublé dishes on new album

Monday, May 09, 2022 Mississippi governor discusses fate of Roe v. Wade; Money Monday: Spark savings with ‘cash stuffing’; Actress Brittany Bradford talks 1st screen role in 'Julia'

Friday, May 06, 2022 Benedict Wong takes center stage in Marvel Universe; National security concerns as Title 42 set to expire; Special recipe for Mother’s Day

Thursday, May 05, 2022 Kevin Hart talks new book, parenting and learning from his kids; AANHPI Heritage Month and the alarming rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes; Concussion signs and symptoms

Wednesday, May 04, 2022 ‘The Mice War’ teaching children new ways to get along; Growing fallout from Supreme Court leak; Inside look at America’s flower gateway

Tuesday, May 03, 2022 Author of ‘Yes We Will' celebrates Asian American heroes in book; Your voice your vote 2022; Moms in the workforce

