S2E445Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Black Girls Sew creates representation in fashion; Dogs bring a new look for COVID-19 testing; Embracing ambition and shattering glass ceilings for women
NR | 06.08.22 | 34:29 | CC

GMA3: What You Need to KnowJune 2022Wednesday, June 08, 2022