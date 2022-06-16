S2E451Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Best friends open plant-based ice cream shop in Los Angeles; Utah coffee shop provides safe space for gun storage; Keke Palmer dishes on new 'Lightyear' film
NR | 06.16.22 | 35:49 | CC
35:52
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022Former New York Yankee releases new book; Non-profit helps women navigate cancer diagnosis; Deals and Steals: Summer adventuresNR
35:21
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022Hollywood actress becomes musician; Jan. 6 hearings reveal new information; Mastering your memoryNR
35:36
Monday, Jun 13, 2022Former college football player makes a pandemic pivot; Combating water shortages in Las Vegas; What are good anti-inflammatory foods?NR
35:24
Friday, Jun 10, 2022Discussing LGBTQ representation and challenges during Pride Month; Rediscovering your purpose with Bob Goff’s new book; Carrie Underwood on her new album, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’NR
35:29
Thursday, Jun 09, 20225-year runner on how the sport transformed his life; Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill writes new memoir; Jan. 6 hearings to take place Thursday eveningNR
34:29
Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022Black Girls Sew creates representation in fashion; Dogs bring a new look for COVID-19 testing; Embracing ambition and shattering glass ceilings for womenNR
35:40
Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022Parkland shooting survivor discusses gun violence prevention; Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks out; Prince estate releases remixed, remastered version of '1999'NR
36:05
Monday, Jun 06, 2022How Special Olympics has created positive change around the world; Special Olympics athlete Ryan Gronowski takes the big stage; Tim Tebow talks Special Olympics, new book and giving backNR
35:54
Friday, Jun 03, 2022A look at London’s top tiaras; London celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign; 'Ted Lasso' gears up for season 3NR
35:31
Thursday, Jun 02, 2022'Art Save the Queen' exhibit in London; Front row at the Platinum Jubilee; Actress Indira Varma dishes on new series, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'NR
36:06
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022Texas congresswoman discusses gun control legislation; Why Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee will make history; Singer Don McLean publishes new children's bookNR