S2E453Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Soccer team raises awareness for children’s mental health; US marks Juneteenth as federal holiday for 2nd time; Shaggy performs 'Fly Me to the Moon' from new album
NR | 06.20.22 | 36:05

GMA3: What You Need to KnowJune 2022Monday, Jun 20, 2022