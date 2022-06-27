S2E457Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Planned Parenthood CEO discuss abortion rights in a post-roe America; Teaching the power of learning through dance; to save at the pump
NR | 06.27.22 | 35:50 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
NEW
36:20
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022Actress Jane Lynch discusses new role in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway; Mayor Eric Adams discusses resurging tourism in NYC; Texas charity fights cancer with summer bike rideNR
NEW
36:04
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022IVF couple welcome miracle baby; New York congressman talks Jan. 6 hearings, bipartisan gun bill; Taylor Bennett talks new albumNR
NEW
36:01
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022Actress Julia Stiles dishes on new comedy series; Jan. 6 hearings to focus on Trump pressure campaign; What you need to know about skin cancerNR
36:05
Monday, Jun 20, 2022Soccer team raises awareness for children’s mental health; US marks Juneteenth as federal holiday for 2nd time; Shaggy performs 'Fly Me to the Moon' from new albumNR
35:55
Friday, Jun 17, 2022Father and son raise autism awareness with comic books; Jan. 6 committee member talks latest congressional hearing; Author and pastor talks new book on redefining manhoodNR
35:49
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022Best friends open plant-based ice cream shop in Los Angeles; Utah coffee shop provides safe space for gun storage; Keke Palmer dishes on new 'Lightyear' filmNR
35:52
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022Former New York Yankee releases new book; Non-profit helps women navigate cancer diagnosis; Deals and Steals: Summer adventuresNR
35:21
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022Hollywood actress becomes musician; Jan. 6 hearings reveal new information; Mastering your memoryNR
35:36
Monday, Jun 13, 2022Former college football player makes a pandemic pivot; Combating water shortages in Las Vegas; What are good anti-inflammatory foods?NR
35:24
Friday, Jun 10, 2022Discussing LGBTQ representation and challenges during Pride Month; Rediscovering your purpose with Bob Goff’s new book; Carrie Underwood on her new album, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’NR
35:29
Thursday, Jun 09, 20225-year runner on how the sport transformed his life; Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill writes new memoir; Jan. 6 hearings to take place Thursday eveningNR
34:29
Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022Black Girls Sew creates representation in fashion; Dogs bring a new look for COVID-19 testing; Embracing ambition and shattering glass ceilings for womenNR
35:40
Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022Parkland shooting survivor discusses gun violence prevention; Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks out; Prince estate releases remixed, remastered version of '1999'NR
36:05
Monday, Jun 06, 2022How Special Olympics has created positive change around the world; Special Olympics athlete Ryan Gronowski takes the big stage; Tim Tebow talks Special Olympics, new book and giving backNR
35:54
Friday, Jun 03, 2022A look at London’s top tiaras; London celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign; 'Ted Lasso' gears up for season 3NR
35:31
Thursday, Jun 02, 2022'Art Save the Queen' exhibit in London; Front row at the Platinum Jubilee; Actress Indira Varma dishes on new series, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'NR
36:06
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022Texas congresswoman discusses gun control legislation; Why Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee will make history; Singer Don McLean publishes new children's bookNR