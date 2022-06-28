35:50

Monday, Jun 27, 2022 Planned Parenthood CEO discuss abortion rights in a post-roe America; Teaching the power of learning through dance; to save at the pump

Thursday, Jun 23, 2022 Actress Jane Lynch discusses new role in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway; Mayor Eric Adams discusses resurging tourism in NYC; Texas charity fights cancer with summer bike ride

Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022 IVF couple welcome miracle baby; New York congressman talks Jan. 6 hearings, bipartisan gun bill; Taylor Bennett talks new album

Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022 Actress Julia Stiles dishes on new comedy series; Jan. 6 hearings to focus on Trump pressure campaign; What you need to know about skin cancer

Monday, Jun 20, 2022 Soccer team raises awareness for children’s mental health; US marks Juneteenth as federal holiday for 2nd time; Shaggy performs 'Fly Me to the Moon' from new album

Friday, Jun 17, 2022 Father and son raise autism awareness with comic books; Jan. 6 committee member talks latest congressional hearing; Author and pastor talks new book on redefining manhood

Thursday, Jun 16, 2022 Best friends open plant-based ice cream shop in Los Angeles; Utah coffee shop provides safe space for gun storage; Keke Palmer dishes on new 'Lightyear' film

Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022 Former New York Yankee releases new book; Non-profit helps women navigate cancer diagnosis; Deals and Steals: Summer adventures

Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022 Hollywood actress becomes musician; Jan. 6 hearings reveal new information; Mastering your memory

Monday, Jun 13, 2022 Former college football player makes a pandemic pivot; Combating water shortages in Las Vegas; What are good anti-inflammatory foods?

Friday, Jun 10, 2022 Discussing LGBTQ representation and challenges during Pride Month; Rediscovering your purpose with Bob Goff’s new book; Carrie Underwood on her new album, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Thursday, Jun 09, 2022 5-year runner on how the sport transformed his life; Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill writes new memoir; Jan. 6 hearings to take place Thursday evening

Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022 Black Girls Sew creates representation in fashion; Dogs bring a new look for COVID-19 testing; Embracing ambition and shattering glass ceilings for women

Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022 Parkland shooting survivor discusses gun violence prevention; Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks out; Prince estate releases remixed, remastered version of '1999'

Monday, Jun 06, 2022 How Special Olympics has created positive change around the world; Special Olympics athlete Ryan Gronowski takes the big stage; Tim Tebow talks Special Olympics, new book and giving back

Friday, Jun 03, 2022 A look at London’s top tiaras; London celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign; 'Ted Lasso' gears up for season 3

Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 'Art Save the Queen' exhibit in London; Front row at the Platinum Jubilee; Actress Indira Varma dishes on new series, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

