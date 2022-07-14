S2E470Thu, Jul 14, 2022
What you need to know about inflation; Family business finds new homes for misplaced luggage; Comedian Rachel Dratch dishes on new show
NR | 07.14.22 | 35:47 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
34:45
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022Rep. Luria joins 'GMA3' to discuss the Jan. 6 hearings; Artist Sonya Sklaroff’s pandemic paintings; Ashanti celebrates 20 years and new bookNR
35:57
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022Shooting for the stars: NASA’s telescope delivers 1st full-color image of universe; Mayor shares details about alleged mass shooting plot; Kevin and Frankie Jonas dish on their new reality TV show NR
35:47
Monday, Jul 11, 2022Traveling nurses share skills across country; California representative reacts to Biden’s executive order, talks gun violence; Actor Simon Pegg dishes on new film 'Luck'NR
27:49
Friday, Jul 08, 2022‘Selfie King’ uses photography to empower women; Households of healing and hope; GMA Summer Series kick-off with ASEPANR
34:49
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022EMILY's List president joins 'GMA3' to discuss reversal of Roe v. Wade; Co-founder of Black Girls Film Camp is helping young filmmakers succeed; Museum's 1-of-a-kind artistic opportunity for guardsNR
34:19
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022New book aims to curb digital bullying; Latest on Highland Park shooting investigation; Surprise for high school student working to end book desertsNR
36:12
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022Latest on deadly holiday parade shooting in Illinois; How to talk to children about mass shootings; Actress Zawe Ashton talks about 'Mr. Malcolm’s List'NR
35:54
Monday, Jul 04, 2022Money Monday: How to save at the supermarket amid inflation; How to earn rewards by using your credit card points; How to boss up, according to Rick RossNR
34:28
Friday, Jul 01, 2022Disney’s 50th surprise for front-line heroes; Indianapolis preschool teacher raises money to buy car seat for students; Kicking for a causeNR