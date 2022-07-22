S2E476Fri, Jul 22, 2022
Therapist advocates for mental health equity with podcast; Rep. Kinzinger discusses Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing; ‘GMA3’ in the Park: Macklemore talks new music, tour
NR | 07.22.22 | 35:46 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
35:42
Monday, Jul 25, 2022'GMA3' looks at Paul Newman’s camp legacy; Guns in America: Buffalo mayor talks economic impact of gun violence; Corbin Bleu dishes on guest-starring role on hit showNR
35:07
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022What to expect at Thursday's prime-time Jan. 6 hearing; Expert talks indoor gardening; Actor Brandon Perea stars in Jordan Peele’s latest horror filmNR
35:46
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022Wellness Warriors: Strengthening your relationship with yoga; Sen. John Thune discusses inflation, marriage equality bill; Amos Lee talks inspiration behind new albumNR
36:01
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022Wellness Warriors: Using music to help with healing; Ukraine war approaches 5th month; Jamie Lee Curtis dishes on final season of podcastNR
35:57
Monday, Jul 18, 2022Wellness Warriors: Finding mental wellness through yoga, Officials release bodycam footage of Uvalde mass shooting, Singer Melba Moore dishes on new album, star on Hollywood Walk of FameNR
35:22
Friday, Jul 15, 2022Marathon runner shares inspiring recovery story; Georgia’s lieutenant governor discusses Jan. 6 hearings; Summer Concert Series: OneRepublicNR
35:47
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022What you need to know about inflation; Family business finds new homes for misplaced luggage; Comedian Rachel Dratch dishes on new showNR
34:45
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022Rep. Luria joins 'GMA3' to discuss the Jan. 6 hearings; Artist Sonya Sklaroff’s pandemic paintings; Ashanti celebrates 20 years and new bookNR
35:57
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022Shooting for the stars: NASA’s telescope delivers 1st full-color image of universe; Mayor shares details about alleged mass shooting plot; Kevin and Frankie Jonas dish on their new reality TV show NR
35:47
Monday, Jul 11, 2022Traveling nurses share skills across country; California representative reacts to Biden’s executive order, talks gun violence; Actor Simon Pegg dishes on new film 'Luck'NR
27:49
Friday, Jul 08, 2022‘Selfie King’ uses photography to empower women; Households of healing and hope; GMA Summer Series kick-off with ASEPANR
34:49
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022EMILY's List president joins 'GMA3' to discuss reversal of Roe v. Wade; Co-founder of Black Girls Film Camp is helping young filmmakers succeed; Museum's 1-of-a-kind artistic opportunity for guardsNR
34:19
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022New book aims to curb digital bullying; Latest on Highland Park shooting investigation; Surprise for high school student working to end book desertsNR
36:12
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022Latest on deadly holiday parade shooting in Illinois; How to talk to children about mass shootings; Actress Zawe Ashton talks about 'Mr. Malcolm’s List'NR
35:54
Monday, Jul 04, 2022Money Monday: How to save at the supermarket amid inflation; How to earn rewards by using your credit card points; How to boss up, according to Rick RossNR
34:28
Friday, Jul 01, 2022Disney’s 50th surprise for front-line heroes; Indianapolis preschool teacher raises money to buy car seat for students; Kicking for a causeNR