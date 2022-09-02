35:22

Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022 Leading voice on ghost gun crackdown talks new federal regulations; What you need to know about the new COVID-19 booster shot; Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez talks new EP

Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022 Actor Nicholas Galitzine dishes on hit romantic drama, 'Purple Hearts'; Serena Williams advances to round 2 of US Open; Twin sisters use affirmations in lifestyle brand

Monday, Aug 29, 2022 NASA delays Artemis 1 rocket launch due to safety concerns; Tips for saving money when back-to-school shopping; Actor Danny Ramirez talks new hit film, 'Look Both Ways'

Friday, Aug 26, 2022 Summer Concert Series: Ozuna; ‘Kidpreneur’ spreads fashion and love; 25-year-old wins Florida congressional primary

Thursday, Aug 25, 2022 Afro Unicorn lands in major retail stores; Rep. Katko discusses Afghanistan, Ukraine and migrant crisis; Actor Thomas Doherty dishes on 'The Invitation'

Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022 Book encourages parents to tackle tough conversations about Ukraine ; 'Mayors Against Illegal Guns' co-chair discusses accountability; Boyd Holbrook dishes on hit show, 'The Sandman'

Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022 Shedding light on children with disabilities; US Secretary of Education discusses nationwide teacher shortage; Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba talk 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

Monday, Aug 22, 2022 ​​​Thrift store invests in Fresno’s poorest communities; War in Ukraine reaches 6-month mark; Frankie Grande talks new musical parody 'Titanique'

Friday, Aug 19, 2022 Celebrities team up to feed those in need; Minneapolis teachers union leaders address controversy over new policy; Actor Colman Domingo talks 1st Emmy nomination

Thursday, Aug 18, 2022 Book encourages Black boys to be creative; Sen. Cassidy discusses opposition to 'Inflation Reduction Act'; J. Smith-Cameron talks role in 'Succession'

Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022 Staying 'water wise' this summer; US facing 'catastrophic' teacher shortage; Murray Bartlett talks breakthrough role in 'The White Lotus'

Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022 College linebacker-turned-snack entrepreneur; Rep. Adam Schiff discusses new book, 'Midnight in Washington'; 'Into the Woods' star dishes on the hit Broadway revival

Monday, Aug 15, 2022 Houston Astros show support for Uvalde; How the Federal Reserve can fight inflation; Meagan Good dishes on her new Netflix film, 'Day Shift'

Friday, Aug 12, 2022 'GMA3' in the Park: Megan Thee Stallion; DOJ files motion to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Former executive pivots career in pursuit of empathy

Thursday, Aug 11, 2022 Classrooms facing shortage of teachers; San Diego organizations help residents in need; Actress Patina Miller dishes on her return to Broadway

Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 Celebrating 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week; Women’s Health Protection Act passes in the House; Deals and Steals: Self-care savings on skin care

Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 New York teen steps up for Ukraine; FBI searches former President Trump’s Palm Beach home; Eli Golden dishes on '13: The Musical'

Monday, Aug 08, 2022 Ex-con spends his days empowering the formerly incarcerated; House to vote on historic Inflation Reduction Act; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks new season of 'Never Have I Ever'

Friday, Aug 05, 2022 8th grader aims to change the world; Griner found guilty; A new spin on a timeless classic

