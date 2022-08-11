Celebrating 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week; Women’s Health Protection Act passes in the House; Deals and Steals: Self-care savings on skin care

Celebrating 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week; Women’s Health Protection Act passes in the House; Deals and Steals: Self-care savings on skin care

Celebrating 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week; Women’s Health Protection Act passes in the House; Deals and Steals: Self-care savings on skin care

Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 Celebrating 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week; Women’s Health Protection Act passes in the House; Deals and Steals: Self-care savings on skin care

New York teen steps up for Ukraine; FBI searches former President Trump’s Palm Beach home; Eli Golden dishes on '13: The Musical'

New York teen steps up for Ukraine; FBI searches former President Trump’s Palm Beach home; Eli Golden dishes on '13: The Musical'

New York teen steps up for Ukraine; FBI searches former President Trump’s Palm Beach home; Eli Golden dishes on '13: The Musical'

Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 New York teen steps up for Ukraine; FBI searches former President Trump’s Palm Beach home; Eli Golden dishes on '13: The Musical'

35:26