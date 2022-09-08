S2E510Thu, Sep 08, 2022
What to know about Queen Elizabeth II's health; Voice of 'The Little Mermaid' takes readers behind the scenes in new book; Judges chat about the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
NR | 09.08.22 | 35:01 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
34:56
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022What you need to know about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan; A journey from patient to doctor; Actor Diggy Simmons dishes on 'Grown-ish' mid-season finaleNR
35:57
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022Organization brews opportunity for women, nonbinary adults; Pennsylvania takes center stage in Midterm elections; Jay Pharoah dishes on highly anticipated new comedyNR
34:11
Monday, Sep 05, 2022Deals and Steals Power Hour: Resting Up; Go behind the scenes of Deals and Steals; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Kitchen ItemsNR
34:51
Friday, Sep 02, 2022Organization helps the blind by providing guide dogs; US Virgin Islands congresswoman discusses climate change, Trump; GMA3 in the Park: Black Eyed PeasNR
35:22
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022Deaf taekwondo instructor defies odds, inspires others; Labor shortage heading into Labor Day; Actress Kat Graham talks new romantic comedyNR