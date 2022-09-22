35:38

Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022 Fades, waves and girl power; House majority leader talks Democrats' midterm momentum; Tips on how to ask for a second opinion

35:48

Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022 12-year-old artist donates to charity; Surgeon general speaks on youth mental health; Pianist Lang Lang performs Disney classic on 'GMA3'

36:18

Monday, Sep 19, 2022 Queen’s coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey; Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; Queen Elizabeth’s history with American presidents

36:06

Friday, Sep 16, 2022 Congressman claims Martha's Vineyard migrants lured with false documents; What you need to know about the benefits of cheese; Making peace with food through intuitive eating

35:42

Thursday, Sep 15, 2022 Comedian Jo Koy talks new comedy special; Health Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses Hispanic Heritage Month; Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discusses women's wrestling promotion

36:01

Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022 Remembering Queen Elizabeth II; Paying respect to Queen Elizabeth II; Historic day in the UK

35:17

Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022 Actress Jameela Jamil dishes on 'She-Hulk'; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II; Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman talks new memoir

35:47

Monday, Sep 12, 2022 New York mayor, police commissioner discuss crime in New York; Designer Telfar Clemens talks fashion line; 5th grade teacher gets huge surprise for students and fiancé

35:46

Friday, Sep 09, 2022 Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96; Veteran discusses advocacy for first responders and veterans; Luke Evans dishes on new role in 'Pinocchio'

35:01

Thursday, Sep 08, 2022 What to know about Queen Elizabeth II's health; Voice of 'The Little Mermaid' takes readers behind the scenes in new book; Judges chat about the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

34:56

Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022 What you need to know about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan; A journey from patient to doctor; Actor Diggy Simmons dishes on 'Grown-ish' mid-season finale

35:57

Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022 Organization brews opportunity for women, nonbinary adults; Pennsylvania takes center stage in Midterm elections; Jay Pharoah dishes on highly anticipated new comedy

34:11

Monday, Sep 05, 2022 Deals and Steals Power Hour: Resting Up; Go behind the scenes of Deals and Steals; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Kitchen Items

34:51

Friday, Sep 02, 2022 Organization helps the blind by providing guide dogs; US Virgin Islands congresswoman discusses climate change, Trump; GMA3 in the Park: Black Eyed Peas

35:22