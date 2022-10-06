35:37

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 ​Actress Nazanin Boniadi speaks out about protecting women’s rights; California Supreme Court Justice talks historic nomination; Faith Friday: Looking toward a brighter future

35:11

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Eagle Scout builds 1st veteran memorial in his hometown; Pennsylvania governor talks decisive midterm elections; Actress talks new season of 'Chucky'

35:47

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Constance Wu gets personal in raw and honest essay collection; New Orleans mayor discusses city’s soaring murder rate; Breast cancer risk

35:52