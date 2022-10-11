S3E22Tue, Oct 11, 2022
International Day of the Girl Child; ABC News on the ground in Kyiv; 'Black Adam' star Aldis Hodge talks dream role as Hawkman
NR | 10.11.22 | 36:07 | CC
35:57
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with a big surprise; Georgia governor's race heats up; Texas grandmother peruses dream of becoming pilotNR
35:37
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Actress Nazanin Boniadi speaks out about protecting women’s rights; California Supreme Court Justice talks historic nomination; Faith Friday: Looking toward a brighter futureNR
35:47
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Pandemic pivot pays off; Police link Stockton shootings to possible serial killer; Tori Spelling dishes on hosting new mystery competition seriesNR
35:11
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Eagle Scout builds 1st veteran memorial in his hometown; Pennsylvania governor talks decisive midterm elections; Actress talks new season of 'Chucky'NR
35:47
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Constance Wu gets personal in raw and honest essay collection; New Orleans mayor discusses city’s soaring murder rate; Breast cancer riskNR
35:52
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Fashion brand focuses on social change, sustainability; Supreme Court starts new term; Actor William Shatner reflects on remarkable life, valuable lessons learnedNR