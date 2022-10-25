35:54

Monday, Oct 24, 2022 Uvalde educator wrongfully accused breaks silence; Meet the 99-year-old Zumba dancing queen; 'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz teases series finale

36:48

Friday, Oct 21, 2022 Arizona midterm elections garner national attention; 1-on-1 with Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake; What’s important to Arizona voters

35:47

Thursday, Oct 20, 2022 US childcare workers in short supply; 'The Parenting Whisperer' shares tips on reparenting; 'Station 19' star Boris Kodjoe dishes on new season

35:47

Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville talk 'Reboot'; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers weighs in on midterms; Turning underestimated characteristics into superpowers

35:37

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 Policing in the United States; From Olympic athlete to entrepreneur; Actress Grace Van Patten talks ‘Tell Me Lies’

34:45

Monday, Oct 17, 2022 Dwayne Johnson talks about his new role in the action thriller 'Black Adam'; What you need to know about inflation; Live from Emmet’s Place

35:47

Friday, Oct 14, 2022 Special surprise for UGA breast cancer survivors; Jan. 6 investigation latest happenings; Faith Friday: Fitness, fellowship and faith, make up ‘F3’

36:43

Thursday, Oct 13, 2022 GMA3 celebrates Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s engagement; Meet the real-life Elle Woods; ABC News Exclusive: Texas Trailer Tragedy

34:57

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 The battle over bacon; How to set boundaries at work; Comedian drinks beer thrown at her during set

36:07

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 International Day of the Girl Child; ABC News on the ground in Kyiv; 'Black Adam' star Aldis Hodge talks dream role as Hawkman

35:57

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with a big surprise; Georgia governor's race heats up; Texas grandmother peruses dream of becoming pilot

35:37

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 ​Actress Nazanin Boniadi speaks out about protecting women’s rights; California Supreme Court Justice talks historic nomination; Faith Friday: Looking toward a brighter future

35:47

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022 Pandemic pivot pays off; Police link Stockton shootings to possible serial killer; Tori Spelling dishes on hosting new mystery competition series

35:11

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Eagle Scout builds 1st veteran memorial in his hometown; Pennsylvania governor talks decisive midterm elections; Actress talks new season of 'Chucky'

35:47

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Constance Wu gets personal in raw and honest essay collection; New Orleans mayor discusses city’s soaring murder rate; Breast cancer risk

35:52