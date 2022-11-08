S3E42Tue, Nov 08, 2022
50-50 Senate up for grabs; Climate hero: Dartmouth student expands campus’ reusable container program; NBA suspends games to encourage fans to vote
NR | 11.08.22 | 35:31 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
35:58
Monday, Nov 07, 2022Climate Heroes: 'Green Girl Leah' brings inclusivity to environmental activism; Candidates turning to TikTok for midterms; Kelsey Asbille dishes on new season of hit drama, 'Yellowstone'NR
35:52
Friday, Nov 04, 2022EXCLUSIVE: Mayorkas talks election security amid rising voter concern; Top Latina comedians are shaking up the stand-up comedy scene; Award-winning actress Annette Bening talks new playNR
35:58
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022Kyrie Irving causes controversy by sharing antisemitic film; Marathoner runs to help animals; Comedian Blake Lynch dishes on life, nursing careerNR
35:47
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022Drought Impact on the Mississippi River; Energy-draining bad habits; Is America unfollowing democracy?NR
35:58
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022Wheelchair athlete Valera Jacob Allen ready to race in New York; Supreme Court weighs race as factor in college admissions; Actor Kevin Bacon talks about his non-profitNR