35:58

Monday, Nov 07, 2022 Climate Heroes: 'Green Girl Leah' brings inclusivity to environmental activism; Candidates turning to TikTok for midterms; Kelsey Asbille dishes on new season of hit drama, 'Yellowstone'

35:52

Friday, Nov 04, 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Mayorkas talks election security amid rising voter concern; Top Latina comedians are shaking up the stand-up comedy scene; Award-winning actress Annette Bening talks new play

35:58

Thursday, Nov 03, 2022 Kyrie Irving causes controversy by sharing antisemitic film; Marathoner runs to help animals; Comedian Blake Lynch dishes on life, nursing career

35:47

Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022 Drought Impact on the Mississippi River; Energy-draining bad habits; Is America unfollowing democracy?

35:58