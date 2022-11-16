35:07

Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022 Mexican American couple from Brownsville creates brand empowering Latinos; Catherine Cortez Masto reacts to her reelection; Actor Gabriel Byrne dishes on Broadway show

35:37

Monday, Nov 14, 2022 Lacey Chabert dishes on new Christmas comedy, 'Haul Out the Holly'; Southern Smoke Festival raises money for food and beverage industry; What you need to know about the Georgia runoff elections

35:52

Friday, Nov 11, 2022 Massachusetts Governor-Elect discusses her historic election; 16th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event; Comedian and actor JB Smoove dishes on upcoming projects

32:46

Thursday, Nov 10, 2022 Climate heroes: Zero Hour 101 boosts diverse voices in climate change;​ What you need to know about Tropical Storm Nicole; Actor Jonathan Pryce discusses ‘The Crown’

29:10

Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022 Teenager recycles nearly 2 million bottles and cans in California; ​What you need to know about the midterm elections; Country star Keith Urban talks new residency

35:31

Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022 50-50 Senate up for grabs; Climate hero: Dartmouth student expands campus’ reusable container program; NBA suspends games to encourage fans to vote

35:58

Monday, Nov 07, 2022 Climate Heroes: 'Green Girl Leah' brings inclusivity to environmental activism; Candidates turning to TikTok for midterms; Kelsey Asbille dishes on new season of hit drama, 'Yellowstone'

35:52

Friday, Nov 04, 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Mayorkas talks election security amid rising voter concern; Top Latina comedians are shaking up the stand-up comedy scene; Award-winning actress Annette Bening talks new play

35:58

Thursday, Nov 03, 2022 Kyrie Irving causes controversy by sharing antisemitic film; Marathoner runs to help animals; Comedian Blake Lynch dishes on life, nursing career

35:47

Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022 Drought Impact on the Mississippi River; Energy-draining bad habits; Is America unfollowing democracy?

35:58