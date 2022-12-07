34:47

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 Dr. Don Schoendorfer talks about his new book 'Miracle Wheels'; Eyes on Georgia: Runoff election could add to Democratic advantage in Senate; Treehut launches holiday collection of body scrubs

35:33

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 Status of Iran's morality police uncertain; Couples weigh decision to have kids because of climate change; Actor Bill Nighy dishes on his new film.

35:47

Friday, Dec 02, 2022 ​Designer shares mission to help bring accessibility to fashion; Oakland's mayor-elect is breaking barriers; Melissa Roxburgh talks about closure in 'Manifest' finale

35:58