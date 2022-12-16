34:06

Thursday, Dec 15, 2022 A conversation about mental health; Former congressman reacts to historic same-sex marriage law; Student-athlete makes positive change in quest to keep running

Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022 Remembering Sandy Hook 10 years later; Megan Thee Stallion takes the stand; Inspiring marching band gets big surprise

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 Chicago artist spreads uplifting messages on sidewalks; Stacey Abrams talks state of Democratic Party; Aubrey Plaza dishes on 'Emily the Criminal'

Monday, Dec 12, 2022 Remembering sports journalist Grant Wahl; Salary transparency goes viral on social media; How climate change impacts children's health

Friday, Dec 09, 2022 Ballet bond: Ballerina dances the same role that her mother did 22 years ago; Unpacking Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries; Kendrick Sampson dishes on starring in 'Something from Tiffany’s'

Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 Brittney Griner freed in Russia deal; Club Q co-owner discusses Colorado Springs shooting; Broadway star Will Swenson talks playing Neil Diamond in new musical

Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022 Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisette Olivera dish on new action-adventure series; North Carolina county still under state of emergency following power attack; New documentary shines a light on prison reform

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 Dr. Don Schoendorfer talks about his new book 'Miracle Wheels'; Eyes on Georgia: Runoff election could add to Democratic advantage in Senate; Treehut launches holiday collection of body scrubs

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 Status of Iran's morality police uncertain; Couples weigh decision to have kids because of climate change; Actor Bill Nighy dishes on his new film.

Friday, Dec 02, 2022 ​Designer shares mission to help bring accessibility to fashion; Oakland's mayor-elect is breaking barriers; Melissa Roxburgh talks about closure in 'Manifest' finale

