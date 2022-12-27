32:21

Monday, Dec 26, 2022 Meet the Battle of the Holiday Leftovers competition judges; Battle of the Holiday Leftovers judges critique dishes; Battle of the Holiday Leftovers revealed

33:46

Friday, Dec 23, 2022 Disney's 'Aladdin' Broadway star sets holiday mood with special performance; Exclusive look at 'Abbott Elementary' star's new music video; Broadway star Shoshana Bean performs 'Your Hallelujah'

35:07

Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 President of Feeding America talks inflation’s impact on food insecurity; How to keep your heart health a priority this holiday season; ASYMCA program helps service members get home for the holidays

34:57

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022 Barrier-breaking US Coast Guard commandant talks importance of inclusion; Mom of boy thrown over mall balcony breaks silence; James Corden dishes on starring in new binge-worthy comedic drama

35:28

Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022 Migrant surge at Texas border; Author Megan Alexander shares new book, 'The Magic of a Small Town Christmas'; Straight No Chaser performs, discusses new music

35:56

Monday, Dec 19, 2022 Jan. 6 committee holds final business meeting; Tech company teaches people to create apps without coding; Shaggy performs, discusses Sinatra-inspired album

35:57

Friday, Dec 16, 2022 A look at New York City’s holiday decorations; World Cup final will be clash of the titans; Actor Jesse Williams dishes on Broadway role

34:06

Thursday, Dec 15, 2022 A conversation about mental health; Former congressman reacts to historic same-sex marriage law; Student-athlete makes positive change in quest to keep running

35:50

Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022 Remembering Sandy Hook 10 years later; Megan Thee Stallion takes the stand; Inspiring marching band gets big surprise

34:58

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 Chicago artist spreads uplifting messages on sidewalks; Stacey Abrams talks state of Democratic Party; Aubrey Plaza dishes on 'Emily the Criminal'

35:15

Monday, Dec 12, 2022 Remembering sports journalist Grant Wahl; Salary transparency goes viral on social media; How climate change impacts children's health

35:32

Friday, Dec 09, 2022 Ballet bond: Ballerina dances the same role that her mother did 22 years ago; Unpacking Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries; Kendrick Sampson dishes on starring in 'Something from Tiffany’s'

35:59

Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 Brittney Griner freed in Russia deal; Club Q co-owner discusses Colorado Springs shooting; Broadway star Will Swenson talks playing Neil Diamond in new musical

34:56

Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022 Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisette Olivera dish on new action-adventure series; North Carolina county still under state of emergency following power attack; New documentary shines a light on prison reform

34:47

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 Dr. Don Schoendorfer talks about his new book 'Miracle Wheels'; Eyes on Georgia: Runoff election could add to Democratic advantage in Senate; Treehut launches holiday collection of body scrubs

35:33

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 Status of Iran's morality police uncertain; Couples weigh decision to have kids because of climate change; Actor Bill Nighy dishes on his new film.

35:47

Friday, Dec 02, 2022 ​Designer shares mission to help bring accessibility to fashion; Oakland's mayor-elect is breaking barriers; Melissa Roxburgh talks about closure in 'Manifest' finale

35:58