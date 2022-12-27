S3E76Tue, Dec 27, 2022
'MJ: The Musical' star Myles Frost dishes on recent Grammy nomination; Arizona congressman and wife discusses fertility issues; New York Youth Symphony’s first album nominated for a Grammy
NR | 12.27.22 | 35:58 | CC
32:21
Monday, Dec 26, 2022Meet the Battle of the Holiday Leftovers competition judges; Battle of the Holiday Leftovers judges critique dishes; Battle of the Holiday Leftovers revealedNR
33:46
Friday, Dec 23, 2022Disney's 'Aladdin' Broadway star sets holiday mood with special performance; Exclusive look at 'Abbott Elementary' star's new music video; Broadway star Shoshana Bean performs 'Your Hallelujah'NR
35:07
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022President of Feeding America talks inflation’s impact on food insecurity; How to keep your heart health a priority this holiday season; ASYMCA program helps service members get home for the holidaysNR
34:57
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022Barrier-breaking US Coast Guard commandant talks importance of inclusion; Mom of boy thrown over mall balcony breaks silence; James Corden dishes on starring in new binge-worthy comedic dramaNR
35:28
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022Migrant surge at Texas border; Author Megan Alexander shares new book, 'The Magic of a Small Town Christmas'; Straight No Chaser performs, discusses new musicNR
35:56
Monday, Dec 19, 2022Jan. 6 committee holds final business meeting; Tech company teaches people to create apps without coding; Shaggy performs, discusses Sinatra-inspired albumNR
35:57
Friday, Dec 16, 2022A look at New York City’s holiday decorations; World Cup final will be clash of the titans; Actor Jesse Williams dishes on Broadway roleNR
34:06
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022A conversation about mental health; Former congressman reacts to historic same-sex marriage law; Student-athlete makes positive change in quest to keep runningNR
35:50
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022Remembering Sandy Hook 10 years later; Megan Thee Stallion takes the stand; Inspiring marching band gets big surpriseNR
34:58
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022Chicago artist spreads uplifting messages on sidewalks; Stacey Abrams talks state of Democratic Party; Aubrey Plaza dishes on 'Emily the Criminal'NR
35:15
Monday, Dec 12, 2022Remembering sports journalist Grant Wahl; Salary transparency goes viral on social media; How climate change impacts children's healthNR
35:32
Friday, Dec 09, 2022Ballet bond: Ballerina dances the same role that her mother did 22 years ago; Unpacking Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries; Kendrick Sampson dishes on starring in 'Something from Tiffany’s'NR
35:59
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022Brittney Griner freed in Russia deal; Club Q co-owner discusses Colorado Springs shooting; Broadway star Will Swenson talks playing Neil Diamond in new musicalNR
34:56
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisette Olivera dish on new action-adventure series; North Carolina county still under state of emergency following power attack; New documentary shines a light on prison reformNR
34:47
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022Dr. Don Schoendorfer talks about his new book 'Miracle Wheels'; Eyes on Georgia: Runoff election could add to Democratic advantage in Senate; Treehut launches holiday collection of body scrubsNR
35:33
Monday, Dec 05, 2022Status of Iran's morality police uncertain; Couples weigh decision to have kids because of climate change; Actor Bill Nighy dishes on his new film.NR
35:47
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Designer shares mission to help bring accessibility to fashion; Oakland's mayor-elect is breaking barriers; Melissa Roxburgh talks about closure in 'Manifest' finaleNR
35:58
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022‘Triple-demic’ threat looms across US; Documentary shows recovery process of family battling substance abuse; Actor Gabriel LaBelle dishes on new movieNR