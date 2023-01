35:47

Thursday, Jan 12, 2023 'Bad Axe' documentary makes Oscars shortlist; Sen. Thom Tillis discusses immigration reform; Kurtwood Smith dishes on new nostalgia series

35:57

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 Mom gives birth to twins on anniversary of being declared cancer-free; Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate bid; Comedian Colin Quinn dishes on new show

35:42

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023 100-year-old doctor becomes a TikTok sensation; Prince Harry releases bombshell memoir; Stephen McKinley Henderson dishes on new hit Broadway show

35:59

Monday, Jan 09, 2023 Generation Hope helps teen moms pursue higher education while parenting; Rep. Casar reacts to chaotic speaker vote; Tasha Cobbs Leonard talks new music

35:42

Friday, Jan 06, 2023 Latest on Damar Hamlin’s condition; A run to remember; Is there a link to procrastination and poor mental health?

35:37

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 Monster storm moves through California; New legislation proposes $60,000 starting salary for teachers; New study shows importance of human connection

35:58