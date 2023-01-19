S3E92Thu, Jan 19, 2023
What you need to know about inflation; THRIVE fitness program aims to help kids get healthy; Healthy eating habits in 2023
NR | 01.19.23 | 35:43 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
35:42
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023State official provides update on flooding in California; Brothers’ heart-warming routine inspires school; NBA player Kyle Kuzma makes big announcementNR
34:57
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023Shark attack survivor shares his story; The latest on the war in Ukraine; Hong Chau discusses starring in new movie, 'The Whale'NR
35:26
Monday, Jan 16, 2023Honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Biden’s classified documents: What we know so far; Money Monday: How to save for future without sacrificing presentNR
34:42
Friday, Jan 13, 2023Health Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses drug affordability; What you need to know about the Idaho murders; Dante Bowe performs 'Hide Me'NR
35:47
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023'Bad Axe' documentary makes Oscars shortlist; Sen. Thom Tillis discusses immigration reform; Kurtwood Smith dishes on new nostalgia seriesNR
35:57
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023Mom gives birth to twins on anniversary of being declared cancer-free; Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate bid; Comedian Colin Quinn dishes on new showNR
35:42
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023100-year-old doctor becomes a TikTok sensation; Prince Harry releases bombshell memoir; Stephen McKinley Henderson dishes on new hit Broadway showNR
35:59
Monday, Jan 09, 2023Generation Hope helps teen moms pursue higher education while parenting; Rep. Casar reacts to chaotic speaker vote; Tasha Cobbs Leonard talks new musicNR
35:42
Friday, Jan 06, 2023Latest on Damar Hamlin’s condition; A run to remember; Is there a link to procrastination and poor mental health?NR
35:37
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023Monster storm moves through California; New legislation proposes $60,000 starting salary for teachers; New study shows importance of human connectionNR
35:58
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023Chaos on Capitol Hill as Congress starts new session; Boston-based chef shares 100-pound weight loss journey; Defibrillator 101: How to help others experiencing cardiac arrestNR