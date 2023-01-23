35:55

Friday, Jan 20, 2023 Mother’s journey to becoming a doctor; Alec Baldwin facing involuntary manslaughter charges in 'Rust' shooting; Tati Gabrielle dishes on upcoming Netflix series

35:43

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 What you need to know about inflation; THRIVE fitness program aims to help kids get healthy; Healthy eating habits in 2023

35:42

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023 State official provides update on flooding in California; Brothers’ heart-warming routine inspires school; NBA player Kyle Kuzma makes big announcement

34:57

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023 Shark attack survivor shares his story; The latest on the war in Ukraine; Hong Chau discusses starring in new movie, 'The Whale'

35:26

Monday, Jan 16, 2023 Honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Biden’s classified documents: What we know so far; Money Monday: How to save for future without sacrificing present

34:42

Friday, Jan 13, 2023 Health Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses drug affordability; What you need to know about the Idaho murders; Dante Bowe performs 'Hide Me'

35:47

Thursday, Jan 12, 2023 'Bad Axe' documentary makes Oscars shortlist; Sen. Thom Tillis discusses immigration reform; Kurtwood Smith dishes on new nostalgia series

35:57

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 Mom gives birth to twins on anniversary of being declared cancer-free; Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate bid; Comedian Colin Quinn dishes on new show

35:42

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023 100-year-old doctor becomes a TikTok sensation; Prince Harry releases bombshell memoir; Stephen McKinley Henderson dishes on new hit Broadway show

35:59

Monday, Jan 09, 2023 Generation Hope helps teen moms pursue higher education while parenting; Rep. Casar reacts to chaotic speaker vote; Tasha Cobbs Leonard talks new music

35:42

Friday, Jan 06, 2023 Latest on Damar Hamlin’s condition; A run to remember; Is there a link to procrastination and poor mental health?

35:37

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 Monster storm moves through California; New legislation proposes $60,000 starting salary for teachers; New study shows importance of human connection

35:58