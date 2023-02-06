S3E104Mon, Feb 06, 2023
Former Rhode Island mayor launches White House bid; Teacher who inspired 'Abbott Elementary' continues to inspire; Comedians Brian Quinn and James Murray dish on show and comedy tour
Friday, Feb 03, 2023Reverend makes a difference in New Jersey; Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin launches CPR challenge with American Heart Association; Julia Schlaepfer dishes on 'Yellowstone' prequelNR
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023Teacher doubles as rapper to help students learn; Meet Florida's 'GHOST' cops; Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum on 'Magic Mike' triology's finaleNR
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023Nonprofit aims to increase number of minorities in Ivy League schools; Santos announces recusal from House committees; Actor Michael Urie talks new series, ‘Shrinking’NR