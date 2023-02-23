S3E117Thu, Feb 23, 2023
1 year of war in Ukraine; Celebrity shoe designer shares story of success; RZA joins to talk about 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'
NR | 02.23.23 | 35:58 | CC
35:53
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023New podcast series dives into the 1993 World Trade Center bombing; Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day; Making history at upcoming 95th Academy AwardsNR
34:31
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023Ohio's 1st Black-owned cancer center for women; President Biden makes historic visit to Ukraine; 1 match, second chance: A 'GMA3' exclusiveNR
35:07
Monday, Feb 20, 2023Breaking barriers at the Library of Congress; Solving Jackson’s water crisis; 'GMA3' kicks off 'Wedding in a Week'NR
35:52
Friday, Feb 17, 2023Arts nonprofit, the Sphinx Organization, marks 25th anniversary; EPA Administrator Michael Regan discusses Ohio’s toxic train disaster; Culture Conversations: Marcus Samuelsson and Angie KingstonNR
32:41
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023Family on mission to create Mississippi’s modern-day 'Black Wall Street'; Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan discusses campaign; Nate Bargatze talks about his new comedy specialNR
32:09
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023Black-owned bridal shop aims to give brides more inclusive options; A behind-the-scenes look at Rhianna’s halftime performance; Unpacking new report on US mass violenceNR
36:22
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023Mayor of Lansing, Michigan, discusses mass shooting; Remembering Parkland: 5 years later; Actor Alan Cumming talks new crime thriller 'Marlowe'NR
35:55
Monday, Feb 13, 2023Tennis coach inspires student-athletes on courts; What you need to know about flying objects over US; HISTORY Channel's Adam Richman dishes on 'The Food That Built America'NR
35:17
Friday, Feb 10, 2023A look at Pharrell's nonprofit organization; The latest on the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria; Evangeline Lily dishes on new Marvel filmNR
35:43
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023Deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria; Doctor teaches lifesaving skills to students; Naturi Naughton dishes on new pregnancy, new filmNR
36:13
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Ben Stiller on his Super Bowl ad with Pepsi Zero Sugar; Mark Pomerantz discusses new book, 'People vs. Donald Trump'; Laurence Fishburne dishes on new Disney seriesNR
35:57
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023Celebrating hip hop’s 50th anniversary; What you need to know about the State of the Union; Nat Wolff dishes on new Amazon seriesNR
35:37
Monday, Feb 06, 2023Former Rhode Island mayor launches White House bid; Teacher who inspired 'Abbott Elementary' continues to inspire; Comedians Brian Quinn and James Murray dish on show and comedy tourNR
35:58
Friday, Feb 03, 2023Reverend makes a difference in New Jersey; Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin launches CPR challenge with American Heart Association; Julia Schlaepfer dishes on 'Yellowstone' prequelNR
34:37
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023Teacher doubles as rapper to help students learn; Meet Florida's 'GHOST' cops; Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum on 'Magic Mike' triology's finaleNR
35:12
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023Nonprofit aims to increase number of minorities in Ivy League schools; Santos announces recusal from House committees; Actor Michael Urie talks new series, ‘Shrinking’NR