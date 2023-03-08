35:48

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023 Sneak peek inside the Oscars gift bag; Inside congressional efforts to ban TikTok nationwide; Women Behind the Lens: Equity on set

Monday, Mar 06, 2023 2nd Norfolk Southern train accident reported in Ohio; Must-know job loss finance tips; 'Causeway' actor reflects on 1st Oscar nomination

Friday, Mar 03, 2023 Millions continue to face inflated food costs as SNAP boost ends; Women Behind the Lens: Best adapted screenplay; 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star dishes on Oscar nomination

Thursday, Mar 02, 2023 New bipartisan bill aims to incentivize charitable donations; Women Behind the Lens: The art of blockbuster costume designs; 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer reflects on Oscar-nominated film

