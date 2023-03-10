S3E128Fri, Mar 10, 2023
The man behind the Oscars orchestra; What to expect on the Oscars; Oscar nominee speaks on her 14th nomination
NR | 03.10.23 | 35:36 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
35:43
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023NBA star's off-court cause; 'Boy Meets World' star announces run for Congress; 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor dishes on new movieNR
35:37
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023How the Oscars statuette is made; Fox News' Tucker Carlson under fire for falsely downplaying Jan. 6 attack; 'Unprisoned' actor dishes on new showNR
35:48
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023Sneak peek inside the Oscars gift bag; Inside congressional efforts to ban TikTok nationwide; Women Behind the Lens: Equity on setNR
35:47
Monday, Mar 06, 20232nd Norfolk Southern train accident reported in Ohio; Must-know job loss finance tips; 'Causeway' actor reflects on 1st Oscar nominationNR
35:52
Friday, Mar 03, 2023Millions continue to face inflated food costs as SNAP boost ends; Women Behind the Lens: Best adapted screenplay; 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star dishes on Oscar nominationNR
35:58
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023New bipartisan bill aims to incentivize charitable donations; Women Behind the Lens: The art of blockbuster costume designs; 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer reflects on Oscar-nominated filmNR
35:58
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023Alyssa Milano on the Equal Rights Amendment; Women Behind the Lens: Women of Elvis; Cast of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' talk Oscar-nominated filmNR