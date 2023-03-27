33:22

Friday, Mar 24, 2023 Ford announces new electric vehicle project; New book aims to teach children how to recognize and understand disabilities; Fall Out Boy talks new music and summer tour

33:53

Thursday, Mar 23, 2023 How 1 conductor is changing the face of classical music; Interest rates raised amid inflation concerns; Behind the scenes with a star of Netflix’s new series 'The Night Agent'

35:46

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2023 New York mayor discusses potential indictment of Trump; Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin discusses her World Cup title; Florence Pugh dishes on new film

35:53

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023 American Authors dish on new album; Meet Juilliard's first Black dance director; Former Trump administrator discusses possible TikTok ban

35:58

Monday, Mar 20, 2023 Planned Parenthood president responds to recent abortion bans; Science-backed happiness hacks; Jack Champion talks 'Scream VI' and why Paul Rudd is his acting sansei

35:22

Friday, Mar 17, 2023 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' at the Brooklyn museum; New bill addresses racial disparities in missing persons cases; 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actress dishes on new movie premiering today

35:58

Thursday, Mar 16, 2023 Looking at the Atlanta spa shootings 2 years later; Financial expert breaks down how financial turmoil will impact the average American; 'Succession' star talks final season of hit show

35:56

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023 Ivy League school honors late author Toni Morrison in new exhibit; Senator gives take on financial crises; 'Boston Strangler' actor spills on new thriller

34:32

Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023 Teen softball player inspires others online; First openly gay, Afro-Latino congressmember talks the importance of mental health; Mother and son executive produce musical headed for national tour

33:56

Monday, Mar 13, 2023 Recapping Hollywood's biggest night: Part 1; Many celebrating Asian representation at the 95th Academy Awards; Marvel mega-fans get major surprise

35:36

Friday, Mar 10, 2023 The man behind the Oscars orchestra; What to expect on the Oscars; Oscar nominee speaks on her 14th nomination

35:43

Thursday, Mar 09, 2023 NBA star's off-court cause; 'Boy Meets World' star announces run for Congress; 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor dishes on new movie

35:37

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023 How the Oscars statuette is made; Fox News' Tucker Carlson under fire for falsely downplaying Jan. 6 attack; 'Unprisoned' actor dishes on new show

35:48

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023 Sneak peek inside the Oscars gift bag; Inside congressional efforts to ban TikTok nationwide; Women Behind the Lens: Equity on set

35:47

Monday, Mar 06, 2023 2nd Norfolk Southern train accident reported in Ohio; Must-know job loss finance tips; 'Causeway' actor reflects on 1st Oscar nomination

35:52

Friday, Mar 03, 2023 Millions continue to face inflated food costs as SNAP boost ends; Women Behind the Lens: Best adapted screenplay; 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star dishes on Oscar nomination

35:58

Thursday, Mar 02, 2023 New bipartisan bill aims to incentivize charitable donations; Women Behind the Lens: The art of blockbuster costume designs; 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer reflects on Oscar-nominated film

35:58