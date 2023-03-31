S3E143Fri, Mar 31, 2023
Former President Trump indicted by a grand jury; Grammy-nominated artist Amerie introduces new children's book; Comedian Roy Woods dishes on hosting 'The Daily Show'
NR | 03.31.23 | 35:47 | CC
35:47
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023Legislation aims to fight junk fees; ‘MLB: The Show’ to feature historic Negro League greats; Emmy-award winner Kyra Sedgwick talks about directing new sci-fi movieNR
36:02
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023Harpist Brandee Younger’s new album honors trailblazer Dorothy Ashby; Gen Z congressman weighs in on Nashville shooting; Woody McClain talks new season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'NR
36:02
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023Women's History Month: Winemaking sisters make history; Here's the latest on the Nashville shooting; Toni Collette dishes on new sci-fi showNR
35:58
Monday, Mar 27, 2023Bestselling author Jodi Picoult talks book bans; Money Monday: What to know before filing your tax return; Acclaimed actor dishes on role in Broadway playNR
33:22
Friday, Mar 24, 2023Ford announces new electric vehicle project; New book aims to teach children how to recognize and understand disabilities; Fall Out Boy talks new music and summer tourNR
33:53
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023How 1 conductor is changing the face of classical music; Interest rates raised amid inflation concerns; Behind the scenes with a star of Netflix’s new series 'The Night Agent'NR
35:46
Wednesday, Mar 22, 2023New York mayor discusses potential indictment of Trump; Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin discusses her World Cup title; Florence Pugh dishes on new filmNR
35:53
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023American Authors dish on new album; Meet Juilliard's first Black dance director; Former Trump administrator discusses possible TikTok banNR
35:58
Monday, Mar 20, 2023Planned Parenthood president responds to recent abortion bans; Science-backed happiness hacks; Jack Champion talks 'Scream VI' and why Paul Rudd is his acting sanseiNR
35:22
Friday, Mar 17, 2023'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' at the Brooklyn museum; New bill addresses racial disparities in missing persons cases; 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actress dishes on new movie premiering todayNR
35:58
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023Looking at the Atlanta spa shootings 2 years later; Financial expert breaks down how financial turmoil will impact the average American; 'Succession' star talks final season of hit showNR
35:56
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023Ivy League school honors late author Toni Morrison in new exhibit; Senator gives take on financial crises; 'Boston Strangler' actor spills on new thrillerNR
34:32
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023Teen softball player inspires others online; First openly gay, Afro-Latino congressmember talks the importance of mental health; Mother and son executive produce musical headed for national tourNR
33:56
Monday, Mar 13, 2023Recapping Hollywood's biggest night: Part 1; Many celebrating Asian representation at the 95th Academy Awards; Marvel mega-fans get major surpriseNR
35:36
Friday, Mar 10, 2023The man behind the Oscars orchestra; What to expect on the Oscars; Oscar nominee speaks on her 14th nominationNR
35:43
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023NBA star's off-court cause; 'Boy Meets World' star announces run for Congress; 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor dishes on new movieNR
35:37
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023How the Oscars statuette is made; Fox News' Tucker Carlson under fire for falsely downplaying Jan. 6 attack; 'Unprisoned' actor dishes on new showNR
35:48
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023Sneak peek inside the Oscars gift bag; Inside congressional efforts to ban TikTok nationwide; Women Behind the Lens: Equity on setNR
35:47
Monday, Mar 06, 20232nd Norfolk Southern train accident reported in Ohio; Must-know job loss finance tips; 'Causeway' actor reflects on 1st Oscar nominationNR