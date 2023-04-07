S3E148Fri, Apr 7, 2023
Fantasy adventure film 'Chupa' comes to Netflix; Justice Thomas allegedly recieved undisclosed luxury trips, says report; Faith Friday: Observing Holy Week
NR | 04.07.23 | 35:38 | CC
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023Behind the Broadway curtain: 'Some Like It Hot'; Utah state senator talks about regulating kids' social media access; 'Black Lady Sketch Show' returns for next seasonNR
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023Blessing Offor performs new song from debut album; Yale professor analyzes Trump's legal fight ahead of arraignment; Tracey Baptiste on her new book and why representation mattersNR
Monday, Apr 03, 2023Deepak Chopra talks enlightening benefits of royal yoga; Exclusive: Nebraska senator fights anti-transgender legislation; Actor Rob Lowe stars in new Netflix series, 'Unstable'NR