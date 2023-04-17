S3E154Mon, Apr 17, 2023
Artist Chilli dishes on new TLC documentary; Fallout continues after intelligence leak; Rising sea levels force Louisiana community to move
NR | 04.17.23 | 35:42 | CC
more episodes
35:52
Friday, Apr 14, 2023Abortion pill restrictions to go into effect; Faith Friday: Relying on faith to heal from trauma; Paul Giamatti spills on new podcast 'Chinwag'NR
34:26
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023'Dear Mama' docuseries takes exclusive look at relationship of Tupac and Afeni Shakur; Home remedies for kidney stones; Lisa Ann Walter dishes on hit show 'Abbott Elementary'NR
35:48
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023World's biggest Star Wars celebration takes Europe; Brandon Johnson will serve as Chicago's 57th mayor; 2 families exchange the gift of lifeNR
35:52
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023All Time Low talks new music and upcoming tour; 5 dead in Louisville shooting; Family welcomes 1st baby girl since 1800sNR
35:58
Monday, Apr 10, 2023Ruling on abortion pill raises questions; Banana Man spreads bunches of joy at every mile; Ramón Rodríguez stars in crime series 'Will Trent'NR
35:38
Friday, Apr 07, 2023Fantasy adventure film 'Chupa' comes to Netflix; Justice Thomas allegedly recieved undisclosed luxury trips, says report; Faith Friday: Observing Holy WeekNR
35:02
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023Behind the Broadway curtain: 'Some Like It Hot'; Utah state senator talks about regulating kids' social media access; 'Black Lady Sketch Show' returns for next seasonNR
35:47
Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023What Trump's arraignment means for the 2024 election; Prime Playlist: Sylvan Esso; Deals and Steals: Cashing in on comfortNR
35:06
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023Blessing Offor performs new song from debut album; Yale professor analyzes Trump's legal fight ahead of arraignment; Tracey Baptiste on her new book and why representation mattersNR
35:52
Monday, Apr 03, 2023Deepak Chopra talks enlightening benefits of royal yoga; Exclusive: Nebraska senator fights anti-transgender legislation; Actor Rob Lowe stars in new Netflix series, 'Unstable'NR