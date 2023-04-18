35:42

Monday, Apr 17, 2023 Artist Chilli dishes on new TLC documentary; Fallout continues after intelligence leak; Rising sea levels force Louisiana community to move

35:52

Friday, Apr 14, 2023 Abortion pill restrictions to go into effect; Faith Friday: Relying on faith to heal from trauma; Paul Giamatti spills on new podcast 'Chinwag'

34:26

Thursday, Apr 13, 2023 'Dear Mama' docuseries takes exclusive look at relationship of Tupac and Afeni Shakur; Home remedies for kidney stones; Lisa Ann Walter dishes on hit show 'Abbott Elementary'

35:48

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023 World's biggest Star Wars celebration takes Europe; Brandon Johnson will serve as Chicago's 57th mayor; 2 families exchange the gift of life

35:52

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023 All Time Low talks new music and upcoming tour; 5 dead in Louisville shooting; Family welcomes 1st baby girl since 1800s

35:58

Monday, Apr 10, 2023 Ruling on abortion pill raises questions; Banana Man spreads bunches of joy at every mile; Ramón Rodríguez stars in crime series 'Will Trent'

35:38

Friday, Apr 07, 2023 Fantasy adventure film 'Chupa' comes to Netflix; Justice Thomas allegedly recieved undisclosed luxury trips, says report; Faith Friday: Observing Holy Week

35:02

Thursday, Apr 06, 2023 Behind the Broadway curtain: 'Some Like It Hot'; Utah state senator talks about regulating kids' social media access; 'Black Lady Sketch Show' returns for next season

35:47

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023 What Trump's arraignment means for the 2024 election; Prime Playlist: Sylvan Esso; Deals and Steals: Cashing in on comfort

35:06

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023 Blessing Offor performs new song from debut album; Yale professor analyzes Trump's legal fight ahead of arraignment; Tracey Baptiste on her new book and why representation matters

35:52