Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'

Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'

Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'

35:38