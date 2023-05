33:56

Monday, May 08, 2023 Gunman kills 8 at shopping mall in Texas; Teachers encourage self-affirmations; San Francisco native on mission to complete 30 acts of kindness for 30th birthday

Friday, May 05, 2023 Analysis of verdict from Ed Sheeran’s copyright infringement trial; Hollywood undergoing a representation revolution; Will Poulter dishes on the new installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Thursday, May 04, 2023 US passport processing delays worsen; What to know about King Charles III’s coronation; Colton Ryan dishes on new Broadway show

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'

Tuesday, May 02, 2023 Millie Williams makes history for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas; Susan Lucci honors late husband in honor of Stroke Awareness Month; The impact isolation can have on health

