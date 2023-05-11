35:47

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Minnesota couple travels across the country collecting stories to bridge divides; California's lieutenant governor talks about her run for governor; Ally Sheedy talks new season of Freeform series

35:17

Tuesday, May 09, 2023 Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks new memoir; Salt-N-Pepa dish on their hip-hop legacy; Ken Jennings talks new tournament series

33:56

Monday, May 08, 2023 Gunman kills 8 at shopping mall in Texas; Teachers encourage self-affirmations; San Francisco native on mission to complete 30 acts of kindness for 30th birthday

35:57

Friday, May 05, 2023 Analysis of verdict from Ed Sheeran’s copyright infringement trial; Hollywood undergoing a representation revolution; Will Poulter dishes on the new installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

35:47

Thursday, May 04, 2023 US passport processing delays worsen; What to know about King Charles III’s coronation; Colton Ryan dishes on new Broadway show

36:02

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'

35:38

Tuesday, May 02, 2023 Millie Williams makes history for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas; Susan Lucci honors late husband in honor of Stroke Awareness Month; The impact isolation can have on health

34:29