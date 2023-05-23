34:19

Monday, May 22, 2023 Nonprofit promotes kindness in a unique way; Oscar-winning costume designer of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' talks her new book; Committing random acts of kindness in NYC

Friday, May 19, 2023 Preview of 'It Happened Here — A Year in Uvalde'; White House promotes equity and opportunity in AANHPI communities; Brian d’Arcy James shines spotlight on Broadway

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Introducing the new Asian American Ballet Project; Nebraska legislature to vote on abortion, gender affirming care bill; Seal promotes 30th anniversary tour

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Coding for the community; Fight over abortion pills continues; Chandra Wilson talks season finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Idaho candy shop owner gives back to community; Former Arkansas governor talks presidential bid; 'Black Crossword' offers entertaining clues on the Black diaspora

Monday, May 15, 2023 Montana family shares son’s heart transplant journey; Experts discuss Daniel Penny charges after the death of Jordan Neely; Sinqua Walls talks new film

Friday, May 12, 2023 Comedian Bert Kreischer dishes on new movie 'The Machine'; How to improve gender equality; Buffalo families strive to heal from hate

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Immigration policy Title 42 is set to expire; Malin Akerman advocates for children's mental health; Moby discusses his new album

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Minnesota couple travels across the country collecting stories to bridge divides; California's lieutenant governor talks about her run for governor; Ally Sheedy talks new season of Freeform series

Tuesday, May 09, 2023 Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks new memoir; Salt-N-Pepa dish on their hip-hop legacy; Ken Jennings talks new tournament series

Monday, May 08, 2023 Gunman kills 8 at shopping mall in Texas; Teachers encourage self-affirmations; San Francisco native on mission to complete 30 acts of kindness for 30th birthday

Friday, May 05, 2023 Analysis of verdict from Ed Sheeran’s copyright infringement trial; Hollywood undergoing a representation revolution; Will Poulter dishes on the new installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Thursday, May 04, 2023 US passport processing delays worsen; What to know about King Charles III’s coronation; Colton Ryan dishes on new Broadway show

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'

Tuesday, May 02, 2023 Millie Williams makes history for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas; Susan Lucci honors late husband in honor of Stroke Awareness Month; The impact isolation can have on health

